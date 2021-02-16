This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.41. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
