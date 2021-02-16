 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.41. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

