Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain early with snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
