Kenosha's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.86. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
