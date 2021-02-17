 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.86. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

