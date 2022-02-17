This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
