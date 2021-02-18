Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.66. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.