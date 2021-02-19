Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 5F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 20.61. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.