Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

