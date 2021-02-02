 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert