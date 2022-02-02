 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

