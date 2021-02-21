Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.