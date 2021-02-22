 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

