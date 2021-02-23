 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert