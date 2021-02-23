This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
