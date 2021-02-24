Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.