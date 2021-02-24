This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
