Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

