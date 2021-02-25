 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

