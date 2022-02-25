For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 18 degrees is today's low. I…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is fo…
This evening in Kenosha: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's for…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 15-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kenosha…