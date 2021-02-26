Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.