Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.