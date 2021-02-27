Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. C…