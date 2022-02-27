 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

