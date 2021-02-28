Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.66. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.