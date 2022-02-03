Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.