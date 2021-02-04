Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 0.74. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.