Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

