Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 1.43. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

