This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 12.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 4-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.89. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -3.91. A -6-degree l…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.2. We'll see a low temp…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …