Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 12.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

