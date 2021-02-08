 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 3.57. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

