Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 3.57. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 4-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -3.91. A -6-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.2. We'll see a low temp…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -8.54. We'll see a …
This evening in Kenosha: Snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day…