Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

