Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
