Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.