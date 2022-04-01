Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.