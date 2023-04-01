Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
