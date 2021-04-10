 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

