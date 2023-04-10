Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Racine and Kenosha Wednesday morning, but it has now expired. The severe weather threat has come …
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…