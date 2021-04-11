Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.