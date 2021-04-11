Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. T…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Pla…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…