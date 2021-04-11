 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

