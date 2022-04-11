Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
