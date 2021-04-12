 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

