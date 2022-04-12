 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert