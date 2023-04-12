Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
