Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT.