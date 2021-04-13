 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

