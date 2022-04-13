Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, th…