Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT.