Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.