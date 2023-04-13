Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for many! Find out when…
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Racine and Kenosha Wednesday morning, but it has now expired. The severe weather threat has come …