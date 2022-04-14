The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
