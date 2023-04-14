Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
