Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

