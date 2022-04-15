Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.