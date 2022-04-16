Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

