Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.