Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when shower…