Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.