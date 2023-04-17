Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.