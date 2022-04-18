 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert