Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
